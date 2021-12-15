Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Expands By 340.0%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GBLBY stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

