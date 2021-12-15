Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Grows By 300.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp stock remained flat at $$16.20 during trading on Wednesday. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

