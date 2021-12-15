Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Rises By 169.8%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 169.8% from the November 15th total of 109,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29. IM Cannabis has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. Research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMCC shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on IM Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IM Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,073,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 152,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in IM Cannabis by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 409,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 13.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

