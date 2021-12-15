Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Decreases By 75.6%

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 129.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 626,587 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,432,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIII stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

