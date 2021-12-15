Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Expands By 120.0%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,545. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.369 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 1,406.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,961 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 349.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period.

