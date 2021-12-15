Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Expands By 333.4%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 627,100 shares, a growth of 333.4% from the November 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,540. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.25 and a 52-week high of $75.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,925,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,533 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,578,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,811,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,196,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,105,000 after purchasing an additional 761,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,975,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,271 shares in the last quarter.

