Short Interest in Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Grows By 100.0%

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

KWPCY remained flat at $$41.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. Kewpie has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

About Kewpie

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

