Short Interest in Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Decreases By 81.5%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the November 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KNRRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNRRY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

