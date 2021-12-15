Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Increases By 469.2%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 469.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of MFD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. 457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,781. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

