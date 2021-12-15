Short Interest in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Rises By 380.0%

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,160,000 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,255,000 after buying an additional 75,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.46. 108,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,446. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.90%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

