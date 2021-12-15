Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Expands By 1,900.0%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is a technology acquisition incubator. The firm intends to expand as an acquisition incubator, purchasing companies, and patents built by passionate visionaries. The company was founded by Michael Winzkowski and James C. Marvin in 1999 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

