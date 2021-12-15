Short Interest in Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Expands By 1,900.0%

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,267,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01. Marketing Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
