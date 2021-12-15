Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Drops By 58.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,900 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the November 15th total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAIFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 489,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.