Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declines By 73.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 577,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,329. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
