Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declines By 73.9%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the November 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of EDD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.45. 577,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,329. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter valued at $310,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 150.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 121,800 shares during the period.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.