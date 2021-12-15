Short Interest in MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) Declines By 59.9%

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the November 15th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MOSY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,618. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.29. MoSys has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54.

Get MoSys alerts:

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 97.76%.

In other MoSys news, Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $60,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOSY. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MoSys during the second quarter worth about $686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MoSys by 129.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 27,832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoSys during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MoSys by 62.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MoSys by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

MoSys Company Profile

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for MoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.