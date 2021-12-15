Short Interest in New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Increases By 180.0%

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New York City REIT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.34. The stock had a trading volume of 119,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.14. New York City REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 93.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New York City REIT will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.80%.

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

