Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 92.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 10,150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,522,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,001,039. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Ozop Energy Solutions
