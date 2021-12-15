Short Interest in Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Decreases By 92.0%

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,400 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the November 15th total of 10,150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,356,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 23,522,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,001,039. Ozop Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Ozop Energy Solutions

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes renewable energy products in the United States. It offers DC and AC power supplies, high voltage battery chargers, converters/inverters, 400hz aircraft ground support equipment, power electronic modules, and other power electronic products.

