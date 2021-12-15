Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 69.5%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 42,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,430. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
