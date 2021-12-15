Short Interest in PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Declines By 69.5%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the November 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCLOF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. 42,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,430. PharmaCielo has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

