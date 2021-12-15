Short Interest in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Declines By 89.3%

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 89.3% from the November 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PT Bank Central Asia Tbk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

PBCRY traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.60. 41,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,762. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.2273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

