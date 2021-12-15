Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Expands By 319.4%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,308,400 shares, an increase of 319.4% from the November 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,453.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SWDAF traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.88. 675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.44. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

