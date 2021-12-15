Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Decreases By 81.1%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 81.1% from the November 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sompo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Sompo alerts:

Sompo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.45. Sompo has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.