Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Decreases By 96.2%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.

Get Crypto alerts:

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.