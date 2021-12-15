Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Decreases By 96.2%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CRCW opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72.
Crypto Company Profile
