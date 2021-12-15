Short Interest in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Declines By 56.4%

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of INTG traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 1,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.26.

In other news, Director John C. Love sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $72,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The InterGroup worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About The InterGroup

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

