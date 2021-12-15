Short Interest in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Drops By 60.5%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the November 15th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get The OLB Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLB. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The OLB Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLB traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. 2,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,843. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.81.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

The OLB Group Company Profile

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.