Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 184.0%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.
About Trillion Energy International
