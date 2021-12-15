Short Interest in Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Increases By 184.0%

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 184.0% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TCFF opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Trillion Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Trillion Energy International

Trillion Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns Cendere oil and South Akcakoca Sub-Basin gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria, as well as Derecik oil exploration property covering an area of 42,833 hectares located in the south west Turkey.

