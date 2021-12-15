Short Interest in Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Decreases By 82.5%

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

WKRCF has been the subject of several research reports. Warburg Research upgraded Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WKRCF opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

