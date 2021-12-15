Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Decreases By 51.5%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the November 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.88. Z has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $14.97.

YAHOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

