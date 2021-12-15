Short Interest in Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) Increases By 341.1%

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, an increase of 341.1% from the November 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZNOG opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Zion Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc engages in exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It holds one petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel license. The company was founded by John M. Brown on April 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.