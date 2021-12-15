Shrikant Sortur Acquires 60,480 Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) CFO Shrikant Sortur purchased 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $74,995.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.90.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XELA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 417,460.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

