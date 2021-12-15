Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post $19.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings. Sientra posted sales of $22.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $77.90 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $95.80 million, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $98.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

In other news, Chairman Hove Caroline F. Van sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $34,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Menezes sold 78,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $445,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,200 shares of company stock valued at $499,696. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 291,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Sientra by 14.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Sientra by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sientra by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SIEN traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.66. 5,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,368. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

