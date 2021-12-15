Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.58

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.63, with a volume of 25018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.95. The stock has a market cap of C$264.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.73.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$164,633.24.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.