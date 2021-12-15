Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE SGFY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,832. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.81.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.