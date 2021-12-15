Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 172,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $168.03. 56,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,503. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $169.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.