Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 103.4% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 56,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

EMR stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $77.76 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

