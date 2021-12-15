Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 494 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $71.11 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,358 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

