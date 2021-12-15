Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Adient by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Adient stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. Adient plc has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

