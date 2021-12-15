Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1,121.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.72.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

