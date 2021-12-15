Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 1,178 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 196.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $98,750,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

