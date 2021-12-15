Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 249 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

CINF opened at $115.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.65 and a 200 day moving average of $119.13.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.