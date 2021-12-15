Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 372 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,885.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 314,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 55.0% during the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,676 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 37.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Progressive by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,699,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $97.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.94.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price target on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

