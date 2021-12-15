Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Announces $0.31 Dividend

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3105 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

SGAPY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.