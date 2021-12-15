Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 3.7%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.19. 4,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

The company has a current ratio of 60.80, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,717,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

