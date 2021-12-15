Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €139.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($156.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded down €5.10 ($5.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €144.00 ($161.80). The company had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. Sixt has a one year low of €92.80 ($104.27) and a one year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

