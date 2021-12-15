Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives €139.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €139.00 ($156.18).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($182.02) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 traded down €5.10 ($5.73) during trading on Friday, hitting €144.00 ($161.80). The company had a trading volume of 17,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16. Sixt has a one year low of €92.80 ($104.27) and a one year high of €170.30 ($191.35). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €147.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €128.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

