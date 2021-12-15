SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 51,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkillSoft stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKIL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkillSoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

