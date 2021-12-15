SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 726 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.6% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The company had a trading volume of 104,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,886. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.