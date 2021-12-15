SlateStone Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.50. 923,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,150,270. The company has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.