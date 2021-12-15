SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 5,971 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.65. 25,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74.

