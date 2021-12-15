SlateStone Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

NYSE:FDX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.28. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

