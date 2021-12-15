SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 953 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.27. 589,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,572,453. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.