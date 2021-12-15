SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.05 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $63.60. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.01 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SMART Global by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SMART Global by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.