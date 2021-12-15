SnowGem (XSG) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00017600 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001134 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

